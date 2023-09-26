Watch Now
Fire shuts down Cockeysville restaurant

Posted at 10:20 AM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 10:20:50-04

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A fire shut down a Cockeysville restaurant early Monday morning.

El Gran Pollo, a local chain of Peruvian/Mexican restaurants, suffered a fire at its Cockeysville location overnight Monday. The restaurant is in the Cranbrook Shopping Center, on Cranbrook Road just east of York Road.

Providence Volunteer Fire Company reported that the fire was inside the restaurant and on the roof, and crews spent more than two hours at the site.

Photos showed heavy smoke at the restaurant, which is at a former McDonald's.

El Gran Pollo also has locations in Reisterstown, Owings Mills, Towson, and Pikesville. It also reopened at the Timonium Square Shopping Center, replacing Qdoba Mexican Grill.

