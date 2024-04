BELCAMP, Md. — A Monday morning townhouse fire in Belcamp has left five people displaced.

It happened around 11am in the 4300 block of Perkins Place.

A home at the end of the row first broke out in flames, later extending to its next door neighbor.

No one was injured, according to Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

By 11:36am the fire had been knocked. The Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause.