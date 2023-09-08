Fire Ops 101: Baltimore and state officials train with firefighters

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore and other city and state officials were inside a burning building today, voluntarily.

It was part of "Fire ops 101," a chance for Baltimore area firefighter unions to show officials the kind of training they have to go through.

Officials suited up in full fire fighting gear and headed into a "burn building" where firefighters trained to put out real flames.

"It's really important to know what what our members go through, not only when they come in as cadets, but really through the time of their career. Fire academies are really a gateway. They're they're a gateway to professional development," James Wallace, Acting Director, Mayor's Office of Emergency Management said.

Officials also practiced things like search and rescue and using the jaws of life.