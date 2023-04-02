Fire officials on scene of a deadly vehicle crash in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Fire officials are on scene for a deadly crash in Glen Burnie.

The crash occurred on Ritchie Highway and Marley Station Road.

All southbound traffic on RT-2 is being detoured through the Marley Mall parking lot.

People are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Heavy delays are expected.

#Breaking | **Fatal Crash | RITCHIE HWY & MARLEY STATION RD | GLEN BURNIE | **All Southbound traffic on RT-2 is being detoured through the Marley Mall Parking Lot | AVOID THE AREA ~ Extended delays expected due to the fatal investigation | At least one other victim transported pic.twitter.com/D27QJfvCH5 — Anne Arundel First Alert (@ArundelNews) April 2, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.