Fire officials on scene of a deadly vehicle crash in Glen Burnie

Posted at 1:58 PM, Apr 02, 2023
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Fire officials are on scene for a deadly crash in Glen Burnie.

The crash occurred on Ritchie Highway and Marley Station Road.

All southbound traffic on RT-2 is being detoured through the Marley Mall parking lot.

People are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Heavy delays are expected.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

