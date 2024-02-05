Fire Museum of Maryland unveils permanent exhibit for the Great Fire of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — After 12 decades, we are still remembering the fire that burned down 24 blocks in the heart of Baltimore, leaving the city’s most valuable buildings in ruins.

The fire started Sunday morning on February 7th, 1904, and continued to burn until the next day. The fire caused about $75 million worth of damage and took around 1,500 firefighters to put out the flames.

This weekend, the Fire Museum of Maryland unveiled its updated and now permanent exhibit for the Great Fire of Baltimore.

They have expanded the exhibit and included more photographs and artifacts collected from the fire, some of which are being shown for the first time in over 120 years.

The museum says families today still remember the fire's impact on the city.

“And this is the sort of thing that every once in a while somebody will come into the museum and say, I remember when I was a kid, my grandparents would tell me about this fire, so this was the impact it had on people’s lives and the city of Baltimore,” said Amy Landsman.

The fire was fought entirely with steam engines and horses, including one horse named Goliath, who was able to pull a water tower by himself to help put out the flames and was named a hero.

The museum is open every Saturday, and they will host a family safety day on March 2nd.