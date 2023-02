BEL AIR, Md. — Fire marshals are investigating a two-alarm fire that happened Saturday morning in the unit block of McGregor Way in Bel Air.

According to Harford County Volunteer Fire Department PIO, Rich Gardiner, the fire began around 7 a.m.

Additional units from Harford County and Baltimore County were called in to help fight the fire. It took crews almost an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

At this time, there are no reported injuries. Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.