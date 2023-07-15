Watch Now
Fire Marshals investigate a house fire in Cecil County

Office of the State Fire Marshal
Posted at 8:38 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 20:38:08-04

PERRYVILLE, Md. — State Fire Marshals are investigating the circumstances surrounding a single family home that was engulfed in flames Friday.

It happened around 9:24 a.m., fire crews responded to the 600 block of Carpenters Point Road for a report of structure fire.

The two-alarm blaze took about two hours to get under control and required 70 firefighters to knock down the fire.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor. According to authorities, the fire is believed to have started on the porch. They say that smoke alarms were present and active in the home.

There were no reported injuries. Overall, the damage is estimated to have cost around $500,000.

