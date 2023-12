CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A vacant home in Cecil County was on fire Tuesday morning, and Deputy State Fire Marshal say the fire was set intentionally.

Around 5:57 a.m., fire crews responded to 55 Red Hill Road for reports of a fire.

The blaze took 20 minutes to put out and there were no injuries reported.

Office of the State Fire Marshal

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northeast Regional Tipline at 410-386-3050.