Fire Marshal investigating series of attempted arsons in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. — The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a series of attempted arsons in Salisbury.

Just after 3:00 am, Wednesday morning, deputies with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office responded to four homes in the 1000 block of Tuscola Avenue and one in the 800 block of Oneida Avenue for reports of attempted arson at each home.

Once on scene, investigators obtained video footage that revealed 'molotov cocktails' being placed at each home's front door.

Officials say the device failed, resulting in minor fire damage.

According to authorities, the suspects are believed to be two Black males, one wears dark pants and a white shirt with a horse or cow printed on the front, and the other wears dark pants and a Fortnite shirt.

As the investigation continues, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is assisting due to a recent homicide that occurred in the vicinity.