Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of fire at a Carroll County high school

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a fire at a high school in Carroll County.

Officials say that around 3:38 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to South Carroll High School for a report of a fire in one of the offices.

The fire was discovered by a passerby and took crews 10 minutes to get under control.

Damage to the school is estimated to cost $10,000. There were no reported injuries.

While the fire is under investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals have no evidence of an incendiary fire, and investigators will continue to examine possible accidental causes.