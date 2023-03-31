'Fire is everyone's fight': State Fire Marshal appeals to public as deaths spike

BALTIMORE — Less than two weeks after three children perished in a row house fire in West Baltimore, Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci has sent an open letter to citizens after more than three dozen fire deaths in the first three months of the year.

“Never have seen numbers like this before, and the unfortunate thing is we’ve had eight multiple fatality fires across the state,” said Geraci, “I mean that kicks the numbers up right there. Just having those two or more people that have been killed in fires. The three kids we lost in the city. I mean it’s horrible."

The alarming trend is happening across the country, and the fire marshal says part of the problem can be traced to materials used in goods for the home.

“The furnishings that you buy now are much more flammable,” said Geraci, “They’re made of plastics. It’s almost like having liquid gasoline, solid gasoline sitting in your family room, and it burns fast, quicker and hotter. The toxic gases that are coming off it are going to kill you much more quickly.”

Geraci says right now, if there’s a fire in your home, you have less time to get out than ever before in history.

You are advised to make sure you have working smoke alarms, to develop an escape plan and to close doors behind you as you evacuate to limit the fire’s spread.

You are also advised to stay out once you get out of a burning structure.

“You’re not a firefighter,” said Geraci, “You’re not going to get out of your house if you go back into a burning home. You're not coming back out alive. You’re just not.”

Two deaths occurred when victims re-entered homes to try to save other people and pets.