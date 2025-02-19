Fire guts home in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — An image of the house on Lawrence Hill Road in White Marsh shows the structure fully engulfed in flames, and a nearby neighbor, James McCray, says he was awakened just before 5:30 in the morning by what he thought was the sound of a car crash in the parking lot.

“Well, I heard an explosion. Now, I don’t know if the fire was hitting something, but I heard an explosion and all the fire come out,” said McCray, “Then, the windows got blown out and everything by the fire.”

By the time firefighters from the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene, the husband, his ailing wife and their son had all escaped from the flames, which would end up gutting their home.

“She had some health problems, but I think she went over to the neighbors’ house and they took care of her so she was okay,” McCray told us.

It remains unclear if the explosion ignited the fire or if the blast came as a result of the flames, but neighbors are thankful the family was able to make it out unharmed.

“Everybody was out. Everybody got out, yes,” said McCray, “Thank God, but it’s kind of tough. Kind of a tough situation there, but it’s been a long morning.”

At this point, investigators still don’t know the cause of the fire.