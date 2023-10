EASTON, Md. — A conjoined KFC and Taco Bell restaurant in Easton was destroyed in a fire Thursday.

It happened overnight at the Ocean Gateway location.

Employees at the neighboring Wawa were the first to call 911.

Despite quickly getting the blaze under control, the Fire Marshal's Office said the structure and contents inside are a complete loss.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-822-7609 or 1-800-492-7529.