Fire Department reports no injuries or building damage following 1.5 acre brush fire near Sheppard Pratt

BALTIMORE — High winds created fire hazards in parts of Maryland Saturday, including in Baltimore County where flames ripped through a chunk of woods near Sheppard Pratt Hospital.

A brush fire broke out around 7:22pm in the 6500 block of Charles Street, by Rodgers Forge.

Crews extinguished the fire by 10pm, preventing any injuries or structure damage.

Overall the fire spread across approximately 1.5 acres, leaving some area residents briefly without power.

