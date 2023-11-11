Watch Now
Fire crews respond to a hazmat leak in Hunt Valley

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Baltimore County Fire responded to a hazmat leak inside a building in Hunt Valley on Saturday.

Crews responded to the 1100 block of McCormick Road for an ammonia leak from a 100lb tank inside the building.

Authorities say that the employees inside have evacuated with no reported injuries and that the leak poses no threat to the public.

A hazmat team was called to stop the leak. They, along with the Maryland Department of the Environment, will remain on the scene for further investigation.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.

