Fire crews called to pair of house fires in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Firefighters in Anne Arundel County had their hands full Friday as they dealt with two separate house fires.

The first fire took place in the 3000 block of Patuxent River Road.

Crews arrived to a home fully engulfed by flames.

Officials say the home owner/ sole occupant of the house has been accounted for and was not home at the time of the fire.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

The second blaze was in the 1900 block of Cedar Road.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department

One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.