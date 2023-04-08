Fire crews battle two-alarm in Upton Saturday

UPTON, Md. — Baltimore Fire are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that happened early Saturday morning in Upton.
Crews responded to the 1300 block of Myrtle Avenue for reports of fire. When they arrived, they discovered a fire on the second and third floors of the vacant row home.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
