Fire crews battle early morning fire along Pulaski Highway

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Firefighters battled a massive on Pulaski Highway this morning.

The fire was reported around 3:00 this morning in the 3900 block of Pulaski Highway at the intersection of Haven Street. Firefighters on the scene saw heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from multiple structures at this location.

Right now, the structures are believed occupied local businesses, however will be verified once conditions are deemed safe to do so.

There are no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Fire investigators are working to make preliminary assessments into the possible cause of this fire.