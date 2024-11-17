Fire crews battle brush fire involving large mulch pile in Druid Hill Park

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire reported Sunday morning that fire crews battled a brush fire in Druid Hill Park.
Officials say the fire involved a large pile of mulch and tree logs.
Around 7:30 a.m., they reported that the fire was contained.
No injuries were reported.
Druid Hill Park - brush fire involving a large pile of mulch and tree logs. BCFD in the process of extinguishing the fire at this time - large equipment is needed to move debris. Recs and Parks forestry division is en route. Fire is contained to the mulch and tree piles.— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) November 17, 2024