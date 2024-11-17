Watch Now
Fire crews battle brush fire involving large mulch pile in Druid Hill Park

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire reported Sunday morning that fire crews battled a brush fire in Druid Hill Park.

Officials say the fire involved a large pile of mulch and tree logs.

Around 7:30 a.m., they reported that the fire was contained.

No injuries were reported.

