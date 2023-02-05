Fire crews battle a two-alarm duplex fire Saturday in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a three-story duplex fire Saturday in Northwest Baltimore.

The two-alarm blaze happened in the 5200 block of Florence Avenue. When crews arrived, they discovered heavy fire showing through the roof, according to Baltimore Fire.

As of right now, there are no reported injuries.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.

