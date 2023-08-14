Fire crews battle a massive fire in Havre de Grace Friday

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — The Level Volunteer Fire Company, along with four other fire companies, battled a massive house fire in Havre De Grace on Friday.

Around 4:45 p.m., crews responded to the 200 block of North Paradise Road to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

According to the fire company, more aid arrived to help knock down the bulk of the fire on the first and second floors.

Overall, it took crews two hours to knock down the blaze.

The Maryland State Fire Marshals’ Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.