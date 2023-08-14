Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire crews battle a massive fire in Havre de Grace Friday

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 12:46 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 00:48:27-04

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — The Level Volunteer Fire Company, along with four other fire companies, battled a massive house fire in Havre De Grace on Friday.

Around 4:45 p.m., crews responded to the 200 block of North Paradise Road to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

According to the fire company, more aid arrived to help knock down the bulk of the fire on the first and second floors.

Overall, it took crews two hours to knock down the blaze.

The Maryland State Fire Marshals’ Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices