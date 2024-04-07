Watch Now
Fire crews are on the scene of house fire in Havre de Grace

Posted at 2:23 PM, Apr 07, 2024
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Harford County Fire and other surrounding fire companies are on the scene battling a house fire in Havre de Grace Sunday.

According to authorities, the fire happened in the 100 block of Deaver Street.

As of right now, there are no reported injuries.

