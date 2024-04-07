Fire crews are on the scene of house fire in Havre de Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Harford County Fire and other surrounding fire companies are on the scene battling a house fire in Havre de Grace Sunday.
According to authorities, the fire happened in the 100 block of Deaver Street.
As of right now, there are no reported injuries.
Volunteer Firefighters from @SusquehannaHose and surrounding companies are on scene of a house fire in the 100 block of Deaver Street in #HavreDeGraceMD. @MarylandOSFM has been requested.— Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) April 7, 2024
