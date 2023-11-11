Fire crews are on the scene of a hazmat leak in Hunt Valley

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Baltimore County Fire crews are on the scene of a hazmat leak inside a building in the 11000 block of McCormick Road in Hunt Valley.
Authorities say there are no reported injuries, and the leak poses no threats to the public.
Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.
Crews are on scene of a Hazmat leak inside a building in the 11000 blk of McCormick Rd #HuntValley 21031. No reports of injury and no threat to the public. DT1204 *TA pic.twitter.com/uTbEzmOLqQ— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 11, 2023