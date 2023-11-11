Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire crews are on the scene of a hazmat leak in Hunt Valley

fire truck.jpeg
WMAR
fire truck.jpeg
Posted at 12:43 PM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 12:43:55-05

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Baltimore County Fire crews are on the scene of a hazmat leak inside a building in the 11000 block of McCormick Road in Hunt Valley.

Authorities say there are no reported injuries, and the leak poses no threats to the public.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices