Fire crews are investigating the cause of an explosion in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — BGE and Baltimore City Fire are investigating the cause of an explosion in South Baltimore on Saturday.

Officials say that around 9 a.m., firefighters were called to 1500 block of Ridgely Street for a report of an explosion.

When they arrived, they discovered a fire coming from the sidewalk and an overhanging power line.

According to Baltimore Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright, one witness claims he was drinking coffee outside, and when he returned inside his home, he heard an explosion.

A preliminary investigation revealed there was a natural gas leak in the vicinity of the fire on the sidewalk.

Further investigation revealed that explosion had occurred in an occupied rowhome in the area. There were no reports of injuries.

Despite initial reports indicating that the falling power line may have triggered the gas explosion, no determination has been made as to the actual cause of the fire and explosion.

BGE has come out with a statement saying "BGE is aware of the event near 1500 Ridgely Street. BGE crews are on scene investigating."

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.

