Fire closes new Cecil County restaurant

NORTH EAST, Md. — A new restaurant offering Philly cheesesteaks in Cecil County was shut down by an overnight fire.

Dimples Philly Steaks, at 131 South Main Street in North East, was the victim of the major fire.

The fire was reported at about 3 a.m., and the cause remains under investigation.

It caused an estimated $400,000 in damage to the building, which is owned by Crouch Investments, said the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

No one was injured. There were no smoke alarms, according to the Fire Marshal.

Dimples Philly Steaks opened this summer, by a couple from Philadelphia, reported the Cecil Whig.

The restaurant said on Facebook they're planning to reopen at the location.