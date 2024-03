ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A maintenance building belonging to Anne Arundel County's Traffic Engineering Division, caught fire Monday costing millions in damage.

Flames broke out around midnight at the 10,500 square foot facility on Broadneck Road in Annapolis.

It took approximately 62 firefighters an hour-and-a-half to gain control.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.