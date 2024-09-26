Fire burns down Red Shedman Farm Brewery in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — A local Mount Airy farm brewery burned down overnight Thursday.

The devastating fire engulfed the Red Shedman Taproom on Glissans Mill Road.

Luckily no one was inside the building when flames broke out.

"Due to the extent of the damage, Red Shedman Farm Brewery will be closed for the foreseeable future as we assess the situation," the brewery posted on their Facebook page.

Red Shedman stood on the same property as their sister company, Linganore Winery, which was not impacted and will remain open.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.