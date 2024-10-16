Fire breaks out in Maryland State Prison, leaving inmate with third degree burns

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Maryland inmate suffered third degree burns in a fire that broke out at a state prison.

It happened Tuesday evening at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland.

The fire started inside a jail cell, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

For now investigators don't know the cause, but have no evidence suggesting the fire was intentionally set.

Flames were put out within five minutes, requiring only seven firefighters to respond.

Five correctional officers were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Despite fire alarms being activated, officials say the sprinkler system did not go off.

The fire caused an estimated $500 in damage.