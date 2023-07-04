Fire at Havre de Grace City Yacht Basin causes hundreds of thousands in damages

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating after a yacht caught fire in Havre de Grace on Monday.

Fire officials say the boat that originally caught fire, a 1988 32' Bayliner Avanti (Northern Star), was a complete loss.

The two other boats damaged, a 1994 Tiara Yacht 3100 and a Sea Ray 290 Amberjack, only sustained minor heat damage.

According to officials, the owner was his boat cleaning when a fire broke out in the cabin.

The owners and others attempted to use the fire extinguishers and hoses to put out the fire, but the fire grew beyond their control.

Members of the Maryland Department of Environment, the Harford County Special Operations Hazmat Team, the Natural Resource Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded due to environmental concerns.

Damages from the fire are at an estimated cost of $300,000, including damage to three boats and the pier.