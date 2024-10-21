Fire and rescue crews evaluating several people for possible food poisoning

JESSUP, Md. — At least one person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after fire and rescue crews were called to the 7700 block of Chesapeake Bay Court.

A spokesperson for Howard County Fire and Rescue initially said that more than 20 people were being evaluated for symptoms consistent with food poisoning, though they're working to determine an exact number.

They are all thought to have ingested the same thing.

Multiple EMS crews had come to the scene.

The call came in around 3:45 p.m.

Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 5:00 p.m. and are working to gather more information.