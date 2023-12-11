Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Financial experts suggests a 'cash diet' to reset your finances

Money wallet AP
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. Only 33% of American adults follow a budget, according to an October 2017 survey of Americans from NerdWallet . The time and effort involved are often cited as the reasons, but trying and failing is also a barrier. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Money wallet AP
Posted at 9:02 PM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 21:02:56-05

For the first time in our nation’s history, credit card debt has topped $1 trillion.

The average American opens their first credit card at the age of 20, and most people’s average running balance is $5,700.

If you want to reset your finances, some experts recommend a cash diet. The idea is that using only cash for a set amount of time can help you be more mindful of what you spend.

To try a cash diet, first decide how long you plan on going all cash.

Experts also suggest creating a budget and dividing your cash into envelopes for spending with categories like groceries, gas, dinners, and miscellaneous items.

At the end of your trial period, compare your spending to what it was with credit cards and decide if paying by cash can help you save.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices