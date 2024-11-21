Filling up at a Sheetz pump will save you 40 cents a gallon through Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE — It's not quite Christmas yet, but Thanksgiving is around the corner which means seasonal travel is about to get heavy.

Sheetz is getting ahead of the game by slashing gas prices for customers pinching pennies in a tight economy.

From now through November 30, drivers filling up at a Sheetz pump will get 40 cents off Unleaded 88 gasoline.

Make sure to know before you go, because not all Sheetz offer Unleaded 88, but 505 stores do.

Sheetz says Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.

They also claim its higher octane is better for car engines by boosting horsepower and efficiency, over regular 87 fuel.

Find your nearest Sheetz here.