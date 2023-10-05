Fiesta Baltimore celebrates Hispanic heritage and culture with two day festival

BALTIMORE — You can celebrate Hispanic heritage and culture this weekend in Baltimore. Fiesta Baltimore is happening in Patterson Park on Saturday and Sunday.

It takes place right in the middle of Hispanic heritage month which runs September 15 to October 15.

This is the 5th year of the festival hosted by Nuestras Raices and it has grown to two days of celebrating.

“This is a way for people to really come out and enjoy and reconnect with their culture. A lot of people haven’t seen this for a long time so this is good way to," said Angelo Solera, founder of Nuestras Raices.

"We have music. We have folklore. We have food, arts and crafts. It’s really a way for people to celebrate the richness and diversity of the Latino culture.”

The festival is Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday you can also watch the Parade of Latino Nations in Highlandtown at 2 p.m.

