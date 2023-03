MYERSVILLE, Md. — A fiery head-on crash left two people dead in Frederick County Thursday.

It happened just before 3pm on U.S. Route 40 near Easterday Road in Myersville.

That's where police say the driver of a Nissan Sentra crossed from the east to westbound lane, striking an oncoming Ford F-150.

Upon impact the Ford erupted in flames. Both drivers died on scene. Police have not released either of their names.

It's unclear what caused the Nissan to swerve into oncoming traffic.