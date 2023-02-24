Fiery collision between pick-up, dump truck leaves one dead in Anne Arundel Co.

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A fiery crash head-on crash between a pick-up and dump truck left one person dead in Anne Arundel County Thursday.

It all started around 4pm when a 2023 Kenworth dump truck was driving along Solomons Island Road, approaching the intersection at Birdsville Road.

That's where a Dodge Dakota attempted to make a left turn in front of the oncoming dump truck, causing a collision.

The Dodge ended up rotating into another lane where it was struck by a Hyundai Santa Fe.

Meanwhile the dump truck went up an embankment, where it overturned and caught fire.

The driver of the dump truck ended up becoming trapped inside and died. Their name has not been released.

A helicopter flew the driver of the Dodge to Shock Trauma with serious injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was not hurt.

Police are investigating the cause.