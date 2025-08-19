Field of Screams Maryland cancels this season to fully transform for 2026

OLNEY, Md. — Field of Screams Maryland will be silent this year as the popular fall attraction won't open this season to do renovations for 2026.

In a statement on its website, it said the transformation is a "full reimagining of scares, scenes, and surprises—taking every part of Field of Screams Maryland to a whole new level."

The attraction has been around for 23 years and has been regarded as one of the best haunted attractions in the region, and was voted the number one spot in USA Today's 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country in 2022.

This year's hiatus will allow them to overhaul the attractions, including upgrading the Super Screams Trail and the high-tech haunted house.

Field of Screams has been operating in Olney since 2001 at the Olney Boys and Girls Club, and serves as a fundraiser for the organization.

In a statement on Instagram, Executive Director Brad Scott said the Boys and Girls Club will look for opportunities to supplement the Youth Scholarship Program, which will be impacted by the one-season break.

The decision to skip this season was made by officials with Field of Screams Maryland.

John Dixon, FOSMD Director of Operations said in a statment, "Now, we're granting our creative team a long sought after request to pause the event for a season so they can lay the foundation and build a haunt experience that's second to none. Field of Screams Maryland 2026 will include the most cutting-edge scares and unforgettable frights for years to come."

