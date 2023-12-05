Few Baltimore-area residents trust local government, new survey says

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday released a new Baltimore Area Survey as "an effort to measure aspects of life among Baltimore-Area residents."

The survey asked residents in both the City and County about their neighborhoods, connectivity, health and finance and entrepreneurship.

According to the data, researchers say "about seven out of every eight residents reported being either extremely or somewhat satisfied with their neighborhoods."

When researchers broke it down between the jurisdictions, County residents had slightly higher satisfaction with their neighborhoods, but City residents reported more improvement over the last five years.

Around 20% of Baltimore-area residents rated public school quality at very good or excellent.

"Pronounced differences between city and county residents were clear," researchers write in the study. "Only 12.8 percent of City residents reported that the public schools in their neighborhood were either 'excellent' or 'very good.' Over two times that share of county residents, 28.4 percent, reported their neighborhood schools being 'excellent' or 'very good.'"

Meanwhile only 20% of City residents trust local government, whereas the percent that trust local businesses or non-profits are 58 and 55 respectively.

Trust of local government in the County is also lower than businesses and non-profits, but higher than in the City, at 38%.

And "three-quarters of Black Baltimore-area residents had at least some fear [of police]," according to the study. Researchers added that "fully a quarter of Black residents said that they had 'a lot' of fear that they or their loved ones would be targeted by police for questioning or arrest."

Researchers also found that more than a quarter of Baltimore-area residents have been impacted by the loss of a family member or loved one to drug overdoses.

The study comes to several conclusions, including "daily experiences and outlooks differ substantially by race."

"The legacy of racism and segregation remain a defining feature of the Baltimore area. The survey shows how disparities by race still affect the daily lives and outlook of Baltimore-area residents."

To read the full survey, click here.