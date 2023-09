PARKVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Parkville on Saturday night.

At 7:35 p.m., officers were called to the unit block of Saturn Court for reports of a physical disturbance.

Police arrived on scene and found a female suffering from trauma to the upper body.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Police believe the incident is domestic related.

The investigation is still ongoing.