Fells Point historic hotel to be renovated & become "The William Fell"

BALTIMORE — Fells Point's longtime Admiral Fell Inn, in a historic waterfront building, will become "The William Fell" hotel.

The Admiral Fell was owned by Choice Hotels, which sold it to Meyer Jabara Hotels. That company is partnering with Hilton, and the space is being updated to become part of Hilton's Tapestry Collection of boutique properties.

The William Fell - named after the first settler and builder of Fells Point - is set to officially open its 80 rooms to the public in April.

Renovations, by local firm RD Jones + Associates, "include new guest rooms and bath, sleek lobby updates featuring local nautical-themed art, a coffee area on the first floor, fitness center with courtyard access, a fifth-floor banquet space comprising a sprawling 2,400 square feet of true meeting space, and a boardroom surrounded by a wraparound terrace overlooking the picturesque Belgian block cobblestone of Thames Street and South Broadway. The lobby and guest rooms will highlight local artists from past and present. A sample of works include a glass centerpiece created by glass and neon artist, Joseph A. Corcoran, and black and white photography from acclaimed local pictorialist, A. Aubrey Bodine, marrying the location’s storied past with its new vision for the future," according to a press release.

The historic property was originally known as The Anchorage; it has been The Admiral Fell Inn since 1985, according to Baltimore Heritage.

MJH President Justin Jabara said in a statement: