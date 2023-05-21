Fells Point bookstore celebrates Edgar Allan Poe with 24-hour reading

BALTIMORE — A celebration of poet Edgar Allan Poe, who once lived in Baltimore.

Greedy Reads bookstore in Fells Point hosted the second annual Doomsday.

A 24-hour live-streamed reading of the works of Poe.

The event began on Saturday at noon.

It's also a fundraiser for the National Edgar Allan Poe Theater.

"​We were extremely lucky to have some extremely notable names from Baltimore agreed to read for us including, Shauntee Daniels of the Baltimore National Heritage Area, Delegates Mark Edelson and Luke Clippinger, all of whom devoted their time in order to make this a meaningful event," said Alex Zavistovich, Artistic Director of the National Edgar Allan Poe Theater.

The idea for Doomsday comes from Blooms Day, an event held every June to celebrate Irish author James Joyce.