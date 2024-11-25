Feds still looking to pay back $6M+ to Maryland workers

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Department of Labor is still looking for Marylanders who may be owed back wages - and it has more than $6.8 million to give out.

The federal agency sent out a reminder again today that the Baltimore office of the Wage and Hour Division is seeking 5,243 workers who earned the wages.

People can use the website "Workers Owed Wages" to see if they qualify.

The labor department only has three years to distribute the wages. After that, it goes back to the Treasury Department.

There's ultimately $6,811,280 that was recovered by the local Wage and Hour Division.