Feds: Maryland U.S. Navy Vet leaked classified info to Washington Post reporter

LAUREL, Md. — We're learning more about the secret national defense information allegedly leaked by a Maryland U.S. Navy Veteran turned federal government contractor.

Aurelio Luis Perez-Lugones, 61 of Laurel, was federally indicted for allegedly stealing classified information and passing it onto a news reporter.

Many outlets have identified the reporter as Hannah Natanson, of the Washington Post, who co-authored and/or contributed to at least five published articles revealing these secrets to the public.

"Illegally disclosing classified defense information is a grave crime against America that puts both our national security and the lives of our military heroes at risk," said U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The feds have since seized evidence from Natanson's home although a magistrate judge ordered the government to not yet review it.

Lugones served in the U.S. Navy from 1982 to 2002 before working as a government contractor in various capacities.

If convicted Lugones faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for each count of retention.