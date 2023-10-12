Fedex Cares, Operation Warm teams up to give winter coats to children in need

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — More children than ever need winter coats but can't afford them.

On Thursday hundreds of children got new coats to stay warm.

Fedex Cares and Operation Warm are helping with that.

"It's rewarding, you know, to see a kid that sometimes we take tings for granted like a coat and the smiles on their face when they see a coat. That's the reward I get. And I do it all the time. Been with the company for 23 years and probably doing it, probably all 22 years that I've been here," said Lamous Hall, director of operations at Fedex Cares.

This is the first school Fedex Cares is helping at.

That spokesperson says they're helping around 40 schools in the Maryland, D.C. and Virginia area.