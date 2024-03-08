FedEx Cares handed out shoes to students in need at Freemont Elementary

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A spring in their step for the spring.

Students at Freemont Elementary in Glen Burnie got free shoes through Operation Warm.

One organizer says shoes are just the start, but they're a key part of helping students in need.

"We want to connect them to resources that they need in order to thrive. Sneakers are one of those things, some children don't have access, their families don't have access to getting them like very good, high quality sneakers. So the work that we do is really important for making sure that they're able to run and play," Makenna Mink, Operation Warm said.

Volunteers from FedEx Cares helped hand the shoes out.

In all, Operation Warm will hand out thousands of pairs of shoes to schools across the country over the next two months.