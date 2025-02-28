Federal task force to visit Johns Hopkins University over antisemitism reports

BALTIMORE — The Federal Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism announced it will be visiting 10 university campuses that have experienced antisemitic incidents since October 2023.

Among those 10 includes Baltimore's Johns Hopkins University.

The Task Force was set with its first priority to eradicate antisemitic harassment in schools and on college campuses.

Leading Task Force member Leo Terrell informed the 10 universities that the Task Force was "aware of allegations that the schools may have failed to protect Jewish students and faculty members from unlawful discrimination, in potential violation of federal law."

The 10 universities identified are Columbia University, George Washington University, Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Northwestern University, the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Minnesota and the University of Southern California.

If you feel like you have been discriminated against, you can file a complaint here.