Federal program offers Maryland hunters rebates for using lead free ammo

BALTIMORE — A new federal incentive program is encouraging Maryland hunters to use lead-free ammunition.

The pilot program launched Thursday offering rebates to those voluntarily making the switch.

To start off seven National Wildlife Refuges will promote the initiative, including for deer hunting at Blackwater in Maryland.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, lead ammunition and fishing tackle can have negative impacts on wildlife.

For now there are no regulations mandating lead-free ammunition.

The rebate will be issued via a prepaid credit card for the cost of the lead-free ammunition.

Proof of purchase is required.

“This pilot program and the lessons learned will be critically important in determining our best approach to managing lead use by outdoor recreationists on refuge lands and waters," said Service Director Martha Williams.