Federal judge lets former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh off supervised probation one year early

BALTIMORE — A federal judge has agreed to let former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh off supervised probation a year early.

Pugh was released from federal prison back in January 2022 after being sentenced to three years behind bars for wire fraud conspiracy and tax evasion, stemming from the Healthy Holly book scandal.

Her sentence ended up being shortened by a year, at which time she began serving 36 months of supervised probation.

Her conditions of release included $100 monthly payments in restitution.

Pugh owed a total of $411,948. So far she's paid $63,850, according to the office of probation.

Since being released from prison, Pugh has worked as a contracted liaison for Morgan State University's Center for Urban Violence Institute.

Between that income and her $3,255 monthly social security check, Pugh has reportedly been able to pay $1,000 a month in restitution rather than the required $100.

Probation officers told the judge Pugh qualifies for early release because she has a "low propensity of reoffending and presents with no identified public safety risks."

After reviewing Pugh's updated financial statements and post release payment plan, prosecutors did not object to the probation office's recommendations.