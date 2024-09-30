Federal funding supports Youth Violence Intervention Program in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A new youth violence intervention program in Baltimore County is set to provide much-needed resources and support to young individuals under the age of 24. The initiative, spearheaded by MedStar Franklin Square, aims to address violence, behavioral health, and substance use challenges among youth in the community.

Today, the program received a significant boost with the announcement of nearly 1 million dollars in federal funding from an appropriations bill passed this year. The funding injection is a crucial step in getting the program off the ground and making a positive impact in the community.

Dr. Corneliu Sanda, a psychiatrist at MedStar Franklin Square, emphasized the program's focus on prevention and early intervention. The program aims to reduce emergency visits, strengthen mental health in youth, and provide ongoing support to individuals, even after they have left the hospital's care.

"We figured in healthcare a long time ago that it’s easier to prevent something than to fix it once it’s happened already," said Dr. Sanda.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, who played a key role in securing the federal funding, highlighted the broader impact of the initiative.

"By helping them, we’re also improving public safety in the larger community," said Sen. Van Hollen. The program is not only an intervention for youth but also a means of support for those who intervene, creating a positive cycle of community care and safety.

The goal of the program is to provide necessary resources to youth before their situations escalate to the point of requiring hospitalization. This includes behavioral and mental health support, home and wellness checkups, and assistance for families experiencing domestic abuse.

Furthermore, the program seeks to improve communication between the community and public safety, aiming to address and prevent violent situations involving young members of the community.

While there is no set rollout date for the program, officials have indicated that they plan to introduce it in phases to the community. Additionally, for individuals who require the program's resources but lack of means of transportation, MedStar Franklin Square offers a mobile health clinicto make stops in their neighborhoods, eliminating transportation barriers and ensuring that underserved communities can access the support they need.

The investment of nearly 1 million dollars from the federal budget represents a significant step in realizing the vision of the youth violence intervention program in Baltimore County. With a focus on prevention, support, and community collaboration, the initiative is poised to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young individuals and the broader community.