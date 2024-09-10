Watch Now
FDA recalls apple juice sold at Aldi, Walgreens, Weis, Bj's and Walmart

The FDA is pulling a number of brands of apple juice from supermarket shelves throughout the U.S. due to high levels of arsenic.

The main brands being recalled are Great Value, Market Basket, Weis, and Urban Meadow.

Nature’s nectar, Wellsley Farms, Solevita, and Clover Valley are also being pulled.

All of these are sold at Weis, BJ’s, Aldi, Walgreens, and Walmart, respectively.

The curious case of apple juice continues to be unsolved. This isn't the first time the beverage has been in the limelight in 2024.

According to authorities, no one has reportedly gotten sick from the apple juice.

Officials say too much arsenic exposure can cause several issues ranging from intestinal problems to nerve and skin trouble.

