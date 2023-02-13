FBI warns of romance scams as Valentine's Day approaches

The FBI is warning the public about romance scams as Valentine's Day is right around the corner.

Romance scams, also known as confidence fraud, involve con artists seeking to target and take advantage of people looking for romantic partners or companionship online.

People create fake profiles then search dating sites, apps, and social media platforms to search for victims.

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center received more than 19,000 complaints about romance scams in 2022 with reported losses of almost $740 million.

According to the IC3, in Maryland, 350 victims reported losing $15.6 million in 2022. Of those reports, 120 victims were over 60-years-old, losing $10.5 million of the reported total losses.

“Romance scams are a persistent problem that create emotional turmoil for victims and their families. There’s a devastating financial, psychological, and emotional impact,” said Thomas J. Sobocinski, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office. “Family members should pay attention to who their loved ones are talking to online. If something doesn’t seem right, contact the FBI.”

The FBI has also released a series of tips to follow when meeting someone online:

Think twice before you share personal information online. Scammers can use details shared on dating sites and social media platforms to better target victims.

If you try online dating, only use dating sites with well-known reputations. Search people’s photos and profiles online to see if anyone has used the names, images, or information elsewhere.

Beware of online suitors who try to isolate you from your family or friends.

Don’t send money to someone you’ve never met in person.

Go slowly and ask the other person lots of questions.

If you notice older family members using new communications apps or dating sites, explain the red flags and pitfalls so they don’t fall victim to these criminals.

If you suspect your relationship is a scam, stop all contact immediately. Report scams and attempted fraud to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). You should also contact your financial institution if you’ve sent money.